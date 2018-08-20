Share:

SHIKARPUR - The School Education and Literacy Department launched ‘Sindh Enrollment and Retention Drive 2018 Phase-II’.

Aalia Shahid, School Education & Literacy Departments Secretary was chief guest while Hussain Soomro, Chief of Reform Support Unit, Dr Fouzia Khan, Head of Curriculum Wing and Cristina Brugiolo, Chief of Unicef Sindh were honorable guests in a program held in Karachi on Sunday.

Speakers delivered their speeches and highlighted the importance of Sindh Enrollment and Retention Drive Phase-1 and said it was launched on 30th April, 2018 at provincial, regional and district level. The drive comprised enrollment walks, radio campaign and door-to-door awareness.

As a result of which total new enrollment reported by 68.96 percent schools is 490,163 children; boys 305,261 (62 percent) & girls 184,902 (38 percent).

Enrollment reporting from 13,610 schools is in process and it is assumed that approx. 280,000 new enrollments will be reported and total enrollment will reach to 770,163 students; which is approx. 20,000 children increase against the last year enrollment.

In the second phase, for successful implementation of Sindh Enrollment and Retention Drive 2018 an action plan is developed where SOP is given to head teachers. School/village level plans by Head Teachers and SMC members for enrollment of 100 per cent out of school children inclusive of social mobilisation, door-to-door visits, enrollment walks, announcements through mosques and display & distribution of IEC material has been prepared.

Purpose of Sindh Enrollment & Retention Drive is to accelerate enrolment of every child and improve retention of newly enrolled students, especially girls in schools in Sindh; both in rural and in urban areas, especially those who are less likely to go to school.

Naveed Ahmed Abro, the District Education Officer, primary Umer-Kot, said that primary education is backbone of the province and country as well in this regard at least 38 thousands girls’ out of 98000 thousands children have been enrolled in UK adding in next phase education department of UK with the help of high ups would reach up to the mark for larger interests of the children of district and put a plan in place on the occasion.

The education officers of across Sindh including Akhtar Hussain Korejo, District Education Officer (Secondary of Umer-Kot) Azhar Hussain Qazi, RSU Regional Head Larkana, and other Sindh’s DEOs participated the meeting.