KARACHI - A meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sualeh Faruqui reviewed arrangements for the implementation of code of conducts for collection of offal of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha.

The meeting was attended among others by all the deputy commissioners, senior officials of the Police, Pakistan Rangers and others. Representatives of the religious and social organisations, madaris were also present in the meeting.

The commissioner said that the district administration should ensure that the organisations concerned engaged in collection of offal of sacrificial animals fully implement the code of conduct.

Commissioner Sualeh Faruqui further said that donating offal of the sacrificial animals was the right of those offering the sacrifices such animals. He asked the deputy commissioners and personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs that this must be ensured that such a right is not violated by anyone. All organisations those want to collect the hides will require written permission in advance from the city administration or deputy commissioners concerned. For the collection of the offal of sacrificial animals use of loudspeakers for this purpose would not be allowed.

There would be a ban on carrying weapons, ‘lathi’ would not be allowed during the three days of Eidul Azha. Door to door collection of skins is prohibited and would not be allowed according to the code of conducts, he added

The meeting decided that special arrangements would be made for the cleanliness of the mosques, Imambarghas, Eidgahs and open places where the Eidul Azha prayer would be offered in the metropolis. The people can lodge complaints, if any, on phone number 02199205634 and 02199203443 at the Control Room of the Commissioner’s Office.