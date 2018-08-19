Share:

OKARA-It is responsibility of every Pakistani to plant saplings and protect them for a clean and healthy environment.

This was conveyed by Brigadier Riffatullah, Commander 325 Brigade, during an address to the inauguration ceremony of tree plantation at Military Farms HQ, Govt High School for Boys.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer, education officers, and military officials were present on the occasion. The DC also addressed the function.

The Brigadier expressed in his speech that the army would plant 10 million trees in the country. The DC told that the district administration would plant 2 million trees during the ongoing monsoon season with public assistance. On the occasion, both the chief guests planted saplings of araucaria.

CENTRE NON-FUNCTIONAL

FOR 2 WEEKS

A Nadra facility centre, established during the previous month at main post office of Basirpur, has been non-functional for two weeks. The Nadra had set a counter at Basirpur with the cooperation of Pakistan Post to facilitate the villagers of nearby rural areas who earlier had to travel Depalpur and Hujra Shah Muqeem. The staffers of Pakistan Post had to perform after proper training by the Nadra. The people told The Nation that this facility counter at Basirpur was an easy approach for the persons that had gone dysfunctional as its computer set and camera went out of order.

When contacted, the Nadra authorities said that the centre was established to facilitate villagers for renewal of their ID cards. He added that this counter had a slow working as its camera facilitate maximum 8 to 10 person’s data entry. “Besides, Pakistan Post has yet to provide trained staff for the counter,” he maintained.

He, however, assured that the Nadra facility centre would soon become functional after repair to cameras and other equipment required.

FOUR DACOITS NABBED

Deplapur Saddr police arrested four dacoits hiding behind bushes in a scrubby area while four of their accomplices managed to escape through darkness here the other day.

A police team, on a tip-off, raided an orchard near Chiplipur and arrested four dacoits including Shafi, Rab Nawaz, Munawar Hussain and Shehzad Ahmed. The police recovered arms from the dacoits. Four of their accomplices succeeded in fleeing away under the cover of darkness. The police were in search of the dacoits at large.