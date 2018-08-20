Share:

KARACHI - The CEOs of Pakistan’s top companies from all sectors at The CEO Summit 2018 vowed to align Pakistan’s business landscape with UN Sustainable Development Goals with the collective aim of sharing strategies and setting direction for the future of business in the country.

The Summit was organised by the Employees Federation of Pakistan in collaboration with International Labour Organization in a local hotel with the objective to bring CEOs and top management professionals together at a platform for an interactive session and dialogue to provide them with the vision and opportunity to share their strategic wisdom enabling transformation in their organisations in the fast-moving world of corporate excellence.

Speaking as the chief guest, Takashi Kurai, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan expressed the resolve that Japan will work with the new government to extend economic cooperation to Pakistan to further cement the bilateral ties which is still far from the actual potential. Kurai said that there are around 80 Japanese companies which have been operating in Pakistan and desired for expansion in their operations to contribute in the national economy of Pakistan.

“We are trying to find the local partners for Japanese companies and Japanese partners for Pakistani companies to bolster the economic cooperation between the two countries,” the Japanese envoy said. Majyd Aziz, President EFP in his opening remarks welcomed the presence CEOs in such a large number at the summit and said that their presence indicated their overwhelming positive response to the challenge of shaping the future of business by combating challenges and availing opportunities available for Pakistan’s share in the global business.

He stressed the importance of changing top-down hierarchies to facilitate flexible work cultures more suited to achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

The CEO Summit 2018, held under the theme “Shaping the Future of Business: Challenges and Opportunities upto 2030 & Beyond”, was addressed by Ingrid Christensen, Country Director ILO, Ravindra Peiris, Senior Specialist ILO ACT/EMP New Delhi, and Andrew Moore from Dutch Employers Cooperation Programme in the inaugural session.

Ingrid Christensen, Country Director, International Labor Organization, in her remarks, appreciated the efforts of EFP and underscored the liaison between organizations and ILO in supporting and regulating occupational safety, employment opportunities and creating dialogue through all levels of the business ecosystem.

Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President EFP and Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Secretary General EFP also addressed the inaugural session.

The inaugural session was followed by an MOU signing ceremony between Employers’ Federation of Pakistan and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) with the objective to collaborate with each other to promote industry-academia linkages to prepare management accounting professionals to respond to the ever changing needs of the labor economy, and to maintain highest level of excellence in ethical practices and rules of good governance as dictated by a demand driven economy.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Asim Husain Khan, Acting Director Continuing Professional Development, ICMA and Members of the EFP Board of Directors with the MOU signed by Aamir Ijaz Khan as Executive Director of ICMA Pakistan and Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President EFP.