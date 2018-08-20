Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Dua Bhutto on Sunday said that child molestation would not be tolerated in Sindh province and they would not allow happening of the tragedies like Zainab rape-murder case in the province.

She was speaking to media after getting lodged a child molestation case with the Superhighway police station here Sunday.

According to details, residents of Khadim Goth of Malir caught an accused, Fahim, red-handed while he was trying to molest a six-years-old girl. They handed him to the Superhighway police, but the police refused to lodge a case against the accused, saying that the parents of the girl had not complained against the accused.

Taking notice of the issue the PTI leadership instructed MPA Dua Bhutto to meet the family and assist them in due legal process.

MPA Dua Bhutto reached the police station along with the parents of the girl and ensured that the accused Fahim was arrested and a case lodged against him on the complaint of Naseem Abbas, the father of the innocent girl, Khadeeja. Dua Bhutto said that the accused wanted to molest the minor girl in an empty plot, but on her hue and cry, citizens rushed there and caught the accused. She said it is a matter of grave concern that the police refused to lodge the case.

Dua said; however, we have already ensured that the case is lodged against the accused and his arrest also made. She said we will extend all-out cooperation to the affected family so that justice could be doled out to them. She said she would raise a strong voice against child molestation on the floor of Sindh assembly.