Share:



Venezuelan cross the border from San Antonio del Tachira in Venezuela into Cucuta, in Norte de Santander Department, Colombia, through the Simon Bolivar international bridge



Venezuelan cross the border from San Antonio del Tachira in Venezuela into Cucuta, in Norte de Santander Department, Colombia, through the Simon Bolivar international bridge



Venezuelan cross the border from San Antonio del Tachira in Venezuela into Cucuta, in Norte de Santander Department, Colombia, through the Simon Bolivar international bridge



Venezuelan cross the border from San Antonio del Tachira in Venezuela into Cucuta, in Norte de Santander Department, Colombia, through the Simon Bolivar international bridge.