KARACHI - A police intelligence officer was killed while a citizen was wounded apparently over offering resistance on a robbing bid.

The incident took place on the Saturday late night when at least two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to snatch a motorcycle from a citizen, adding that the police’s intelligence officer head constable Imran, 45, son of Qasim who was sitting at a restaurant along with his friend at Karimabad within the limits of Gulberg police station while seeing the robbing bid attempted to foil a robbing bid. Upon which, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire at him.

As a result, the intelligence officer died at the spot while the citizen, namely Javed Majeed, 40, was wounded. The body and the injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

Extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site and collected the evidence from the crime scene. Police officials said that deceased was posted to the Sharifabad police station as intelligence officer and was a resident of Block 15, Federal B Area. Deceased was a senior policeman who has been posted in various police stations, especially in District Central.

Police have registered an FIR No 290/18 on behalf of victim’s brother, namely Arshad against unidentified persons and initiated further investigations. Police officials have collected the empty shells of the pistol used in the crime from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross matching about to probe a case.

His funeral prayers were offered at DIG Zone West office which besides his family members and relatives was also attended by large number of senior police officials and Rangers officials. IGP Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi also took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the DIG West and also ordered him an immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the incident.