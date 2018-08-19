Share:

SARGODHA-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) nabbed a terrorist belonged to banned outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and seized two suicide jackets and explosives from his possession. According to the CTD sources, the CTD officials during a raid on a place near 104/South village, Bypass Road held a terrorist identified as Safdar and recovered two suicide jackets and other explosives from his possession. The CTD sources said that the suspected terrorist was planning to hit a sensitive institution.

The terrorist has been moved to an unknown place for further investigation.