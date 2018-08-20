Share:

Taxila - Criminals are on the loose in various urban and rural areas of Taxila while local police seems to be in deep slumber. The area has witnessed an alarming increase in crimes especially street crimes during the last couple of weeks, exposing the poor performance by the police, to prevent the rising street crime where armed bandits are on a looting spree while police officials are observing the whole affair as idle spectators. Five bandits armed with different weapons took a family hostage on gun point, in Wah during the wee hours of Wednesday. They searched the house and looted Pakistani and foreign currency, gold ornaments and other valuables and fled away from the scene. In another incident in Wah on Wednesday, four persons on two motorcycles intercepted two men identified as Osama and Muhammad Ahmed who were riding their motorcycle and deprived them of cash and cell phones on gun point and fled away from the scene.

In another incident in the limits of Wah police station, burglars broke in to the house of Sharif Ali while he was out with his family and managed to escape with looted booty including cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. Three armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercepted Mohammad Bilal in Taxila and snatched his motorcycle and cash on gunpoint and fled away. In Wah Saddar area, two armed men riding on a motorcycle looted a salesman identified as Adeel Ahmed and fled away with his company phone, cash and mobile phone cards.

Furthermore, Syed Yousaf Shah’s car was stolen from Wah model town while Zaffar Iqbal’s car was stolen from officer’s colony area, Zarwali Khan’s Hiace van was stolen from Aslam Market and Mohammad Zubair’s motorcycle was stolen from Faisal Shaheed road while Hashim Ali’s motorcycle was stolen from Wah Cantt.

It has been observed that virtually, the historic city has become a safe haven for gangsters and robbers, who are striking brazenly and with impunity in every nook and corner of the town. Armed robberies have become order of the day, which is evident from the fact that dacoits are successfully managing to attack and then flee various parts of the city where they have stolen cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth millions of rupees. It is a matter of great concern that there is no respite in domestic robberies and dacoities in different localities of Taxila, Wah Cantt and Wah Saddar area and that the police has miserably failed to protect the residents.