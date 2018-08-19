Share:

VEHARI-Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathya paid a surprise visit to District Zoo here where he inspected cleanliness, health and care of animals. He visited different sections of the zoo and expressed satisfaction over the performance of District wildlife officer Mian Muneer Ahmad. He asked the officers to work with more zeal. Assistant Commissioner Abdul Jabbar also accompanied him. He also enquired from the visitors about the cleanliness and other facilities being provided at the zoo. He also assured them of providing more and more possible entertainment facilities for the visitors.