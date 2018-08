Share:

LAHORE - Four people were injured when the boundary wall of a commercial building collapsed on them in Township on Sunday, rescue workers said. All the four injured were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital, rescue workers said. The injured were identified as Bilal, Abdul Rahman, Asif, and Naeem. The incident took place near Pindi bus-stop on the main road in Township. Rescue workers said the boundary wall was in dilapidated condition.