LOS ANGELES:-A 'Girls Trip' sequel is in the works. The 2017 comedy starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish as a reunited group of college friends and the actresses are trying to co-ordinate their other commitments in order to make a follow-up movie, though there are few details about the project as yet. Reggina revealed to BuzzFeed News: ''We're trying to make [a sequel] happen. ''So we're trying to get everything together with the schedule. I think they're working on something. ''I don't know where we're going. I don't know where the girls are going, but... we're going somewhere.''