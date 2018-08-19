Share:

HAFIZABAD-The government schools in Hafizabad district have shown remarkable results in Secondary School Examination (SSC) this year, District Education Officer (Secondary) Abdul Waheed Khan said.

He said that high schools in the district had shown 84.03 percent results against 79.04 percent results of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Examination, Gujranwala this year.

He further said that the girls’ school had shown 85.74 percent while boys schools shown 82.77 percent results which was very encouraging.

He said that good results were due to hard work and commitment of the teachers.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of education and the teachers of those schools which showed poor results would be issued show cause notice.

EIGHT WHEELIE-DOERS NABBED

The Hafizabad traffic police had constituted an anti-one-wheeling squad and appointed Sub Inspector Adnan Abid to ensure on-the-spot arrest of wheelie-doers.

The squad arrested eight youths on Saturday for performing wheelies and registered cases against them at different police stations.

Adnan Abid, the squad in-charge, appealed to the public to refrain their children from this dangerous stunt, and warned that in future not only the one-wheelers but their parents also would be taken to task.

NABBED

The CIA police have arrested M Ikraam, M Nadeem, and M Arslan and have recovered one 30-bore pistol and 20 litres of liquor. Cases have been registered against them.

Admin for speeding

up plantation

Everyone should ensure the plantation of a sapling to control pollution in the environment and make his surroundings beautiful, DC Adnan Arshad Aulkh said.

While inaugurating tree plantation in a housing society on Kolo-Sargodha Link Road, he said that trees and flowers were real and best friends of human beings as they provided fresh air and made the surroundings pleasant.

Ch. Khalid Mehmood, director of the society, told the DC that the administration of the society had already planted 10,000 saplings on a self-help-basis and assured him that they would not lag behind the administration in making tree-plantation campaign a big success.

The DC appreciated the efforts of the management of the housing society in making the area green and beautiful.