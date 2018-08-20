Share:



Indian residents carry their belongings as they walk down a train track in Chenagannur following widespread flooding in the south Indian state of Kerala



Rescue personnel carry animal and elderly people to safety from flood waters during a rescue operation in Mala village in Thrissur District, in the south Indian state of Kerala



Kerala and Tamil Nadu Fire Force personnel ferry children and eldery in a dinghy through flood waters during a rescue operation in Annamanada village in Thrissur District, in the south Indian state of Kerala



Kerala and Tamil Nadu Fire Force personnel carry children on their shoulders through flood waters during a rescue operation in Annamanada village in Thrissur District, in the south Indian state of Kerala