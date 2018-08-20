Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has called upon the government to take immediate notice of publication of profane caricatures in Holland.

Talking to different delegations at JI head office in Mansoora on Sunday, he said that if Holland does not take action against those preparing profane caricatures, Pakistan and the world community should consider snapping diplomatic ties with this country. He said that Pakistan does not need to have relations with those countries which were holding competition of profane caricatures under official patronage.

Siraj said that patronage of profane caricatures and their publication by Holland government was a big challenge for the Muslim world.

It was unfortunate that enemies of Islam are attacking the centre of love and faith of one and a half billion Muslims in the world but the Muslim rulers were maintaining criminal silence on the issue. He called upon the government to lodge a strong protest with Holland and call its envoy from Holland to have a comprehensive analysis of the whole situation. He said that all the Muslim states should move a joint resolution before the United Nations demanding enactment of a special law to safeguard the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and all other prophets and messengers of Allah.