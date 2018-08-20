Share:

Lahore - Indian Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu left Pakistan through Wagah Border on Sunday morning after his unforgettable tour to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Sidhu spent the day in Lahore shopping different things especially shoes from a shop in Taxali Gate and then left for India through Wagah Border. He also met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and enjoyed the lavish Lahori breakfast here at a local hotel. He also exchanged matter of mutual interest with Sarwar.

Talking to media before his departure, Sidhu proposed a match between champions of Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL). "Cricket plays an important role in bringing people together. A match between the winners of the IPL and PSL is a good idea and it will help in bringing the neighbours close and strengthening their relations.”

Expressing pleasure and delight over the hospitality in Pakistan, he said he got unforgettable love and respect during his visit. He said he was leaving Pakistan after laying foundation of a good initiative for peace, love, and harmony. He expressed the hope that someone will construct a building of peace on the foundations he had laid down.

On his return to India, Sidhu said Imran had wanted to improve ties between India and Pakistan and ‘has pledged to take two steps if India takes one’. “Now the need is to take that one step convincingly. The decisions are made at the government level. I was just an invitee in my personal capacity, but I came back loaded with love and warmth,” he said.

Agencies add: PTI Senator Faisal Javed and other party leaders saw Sidhu off at the airport.

About his meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the PM’s oath-taking ceremony at the Presidency, he said the army chief told him “We want peace.”

He appreciated the army chief for lending his support to peace overtures between the two countries.

Sidhu said it was his desire to see improved ties between the two neighbours. ” I came to Pakistan as a friend and got a very positive message.”

“I am returning home with memories which I will never forget,” he told reporters.