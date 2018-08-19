Share:

MULTAN-People of the entire South Punjab Sunday celebrated the election of Sardar Usman Buzdar as the Punjab chief minister and distributed sweets. Representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other Seraiki organisations lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision regarding selecting the chief minister from the southern belt of the province.

PTI District President Ijaz Janjua said that his party had promised establishment south Punjab province in its manifesto, adding that the Punjab CM from the region was the first step towards establishment of a province in the region.

He said that Usman Buzdar belongs to the region, which has been neglected in the past, adding that the PTI would utilise maximum resources for development of south Punjab.

He said that clean drinking water, sewerage, education and health facilities are basic issues of the belt and hoped that deprivation of the people of the region would be ended now.