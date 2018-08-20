Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority Director General Samiuddin Siddiqui has said that medical facilities would be provide to all the officers and employees and all the possible steps will be taken in this regards.

He was expressing his views during a visit of KDA poly clinic along with Deputy Commissioner East Ahmad Ali Siddiqui here in Civic Centre.

On that Director General Siddiqui briefed by Chief Medical officer regarding all medical instrument and arrangements.

Director General KDA gave instructions about availability of all the medical facilities in any emergency situation.

Siddiqui said that all doctors and staffs make sure the attendance on daily basis while necessary medical instruments and ambulance should be ready every time as first aid could be provided to a patient in any incident or in emergency.

Siddiqui ordered for making a better arrangement in poly clinic along with cleaning while leader of the employees union Naveed Anwar praised Director General Efforts.

During visit along with Siddiqui, Secretary KDA Fuzail Bukhari, Director Finance Atta Abbas Zaidi, Chief medical officer, media coordinator Akram Sattar and other officers were present there.