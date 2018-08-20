Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday deplored naked threats hurled by Imran Khan in his first speech after selection as country’s 22nd Prime Minister.

Khursheed Shah said that Imran Khan’s speech wasn’t that of stature of Prime Minister. “Ostensibly, Khan’s speech gives impression that India’s Lalu Prasad Yadav is his political mentor”.

Shah went on to state that he wasn’t accepting such irresponsible behaviour from Imran Khan as he idealises Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“If this is Naya Pakistan, then God may has mercy upon us”, prayed Shah while, adding, at the same time Khan provoked Opposition to stage sit-in by offering container.