Share:

SIALKOT - Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Chief Coordinator Ijaz A. Khokhar on Sunday underscored the need for widening the tax net aimed at reducing the burden of existing taxpayers in the country.

At present, the existing taxpayers were bearing extra burden which is unjust and under the prevailing situation there was a great need of hunting the new eligible taxpayers across the country he pointed out.

Talking to reporters, he expressed confidence that the new government would surely focus special attention on resolving the longstanding issues of the business community.

Ijaz suggested that the new government should formulate short and long term policies to cope with sharp decline in exports of the country and try to develop close liaison with stakeholders for making the policies.

The PRGMEA Chief Coordinator stressed the need for establishing sector specific export promotion councils and special task forces for the considerable increase in exports of the country, adding that all concerned stakeholders should be taken on board for the betterment of specific sectors and minimizing the role of bureaucrats.

"We understand that there is a need of formulation of high powered Export Monitoring Committee under the supervision of Prime Minister to keep an account of all policies to be formed and their implementation, he said. The committee, he said should also identify the problems related to export and recommend possible remedies and solutions for overcoming the issues.

In this regard, special attention should be focused on export and import policies, he pointed out. Ijaz further stated that stakeholders should be taken on board instead of bureaucrats for attaining the fixed target.

He underscored the need for establishing Research and Development (R&D) Support Fund for SMEs enabling them to adopt new technology, adding that garment industry as 97 percent units fall in SME sector.

Ijaz suggested that the government should take drastic step for establishing Garment Export Council in public-private sector to monitor production and export performance as well as to formulate appropriate policy for Textile apparel sector. The proposal of garment export council had already approved and the government should expedite the process of setting up council.

Ijaz said the formulation of sector wise policies would not only help in increasing exports but also supportive in minimizing the problems confronted by the business community. The policymakers must establish close liaison with stakeholders for making the policies, he added.