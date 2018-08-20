Share:

LAHORE - MMA leader and Jamaat-i-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has greeted Imran Khan on his assuming charge of prime minister’s office.

He said the JI would appreciate every good work of the government, especially its public welfare programmes and freeing the country’s economy from the curse of usury. In a statement here, he said there had always been allegations of rigging in elections in the country and Imran Khan himself had given a roadmap for protest against rigging in the 2013 elections. He said it was the prime minister’s responsibility to issue immediate orders in this direction. He suggested that a parliamentary commission should be constituted for the purpose and strong TORs should be issued to ensure a meaningful enquiry into the whole matter.