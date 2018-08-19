Share:

CHINIOT-A murderer was nabbed after eight years on Sunday. According to Saddr police, they have arrested Asghar Ali, a proclaimed offender, wanted in a double murder case.

He had killed Samar and Yaseen over enmity. His accomplice Bashir had already been arrested, prosecuted, and awarded capital punishment by the court. District Police Officer [DPO] Abadit Nisar announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the police team for brilliant performance. On the other hand, two fake officers of Punjab Food Authority were arrested. A case was registered against them.

Assistant Food Safety Officer M Ahsan was visiting Bismillah Hotel on Faisalabad Road when its owner Anwar Ali told that two fake PFA officers were drawing money from him and fellow hotel owners under threats of registering cases against them under PFA Act.

On this, the team nabbed Saqib Raza of Rajoa Sadat and Ameer Hamza of Salarah village. Both were handed over to Chiniot City police. They registered a case against the accused under sections 170 and 420 PPC and jailed them.

MEDICAL STORES SEALED

Four medical stores were sealed. DC Chiniot Khizar Afzal along with CEO Heatlh Dr Saifullah, ADC-G Aitzaz Aslam inspected a number of health centres and medical stores in the city. They sealed Ijaz Medical Store, Usman Medical Store, Samee Dawakhana, and Jameel Medicare Hospital for operating without valid licence. Their cases were forwarded to Health Care Commission, Lahore for further proceedings.