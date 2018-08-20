Share:

TRIER - Estonian driver Ott Tanak won the Rally of Germany on Sunday as championship leader Thierry Neuville and closest challenger Sebastien Ogier remained locked in the race for the title.

Neuville, who started the race with a 21-point lead at the top, finished second in his Hyundai to pick up 19 points while reigning world champion and Ogier was fourth in his Ford Fiesta and collected 17 points, including five as a bonus for winning the final Power Stage. It was Tanak's third victory of the season after the rallies of Argentina and Finland.

The 30-year-old Estonian started strongly, taking the lead on the first stage on Thursday. Ogier briefly grabbed first after the second stage on Friday morning but Tanak was imperious the rest of the way and maintained a lead of between 12 and 14 seconds ahead of his nearest challengers. Frenchman Ogier almost lost everything on Saturday when he suffered a punctured tyre on the rough concrete of the famous Panzerplatte tank range at the Baumholder military camp. He fell to ninth while the more cautious Neuville was in fourth. But on a tumultuous final morning the two men who started Sunday battling for second -- Dani Sordo (Hyundai) and Jari-Matti Latvala (Toyota) -- both dropped out. The Spaniard crashed off the road and the Finn suffered a transmission failure and Belgian Neuville and Ogier took advantage.