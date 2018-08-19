Share:

Pakistan has turned 71, as the nation quite enthusiastically celebrated yet another Independence Day on August 14, 2018 with the continued blessings of Almighty Allah. This was a great occasion which the Pakistanis celebrated both individually and collectively, not only all over the country but also around the world as well. Besides expressing gratitude, in all possible manners, to Almighty Allah, they remembered and paid homage to the leaders and our forefathers whose struggle and sacrifices resulted in the creation of new motherland under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The great occasion also called for doing some soul searching and catharsis regarding how much this country has given us and how much we have repaid the heavy debt in all these years.

Pakistan was created under the statesmanship of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who led the Muslims in an inspiring and determined manner to liberate them from the British rule on the basis of a concept for of a new motherland for the Muslims of the sub-continent; which was presented by great philosopher and poet, Allama Mohammad Iqbal who did not live long to see Pakistan coming into existence on August 14, 1947.

The Quaid-i-Azam had left behind three golden principles of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ which need to be continuously remembered practically in letter and spirit by having faith, forging unity in our ranks and file and adhering to discipline both individually and collectively while combating internal and external challenges and moving forward on the path of progress, development, prosperity and self-reliance. In one of his historic speeches, the Quaid-i-Azam had also quite categorically and emphatically stated that now Pakistan has come into existence, every person living within the territories of Pakistan, be he/she a Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Christian or professing any other faith, he/she is a Pakistani - as religion is an individual’s personal belief.

Ever since the early departure of the Father of the Nation, Pakistan has been facing and overcoming host of internal as well as external challenges and problems. But the challenges it is facing for the last decades in the form of militancy, extremism and terrorism are of very critical, serious and problematic nature, threatening Pakistan’s security and solidarity more than anything else.

The Muslims of the sub-continent had suffered, struggled and offered great sacrifices for securing a separate, independent and sovereign motherland of theirs. Now, they are offering even much more sacrifices to preserve, safeguard and protect their security and solidarity while combating menaces of terrorism, extremism and militancy in all their manifestations.

It is quite commendable indeed that all three Armed Forces of Pakistan i.e. Army, Air Force and Navy, as well as Rangers, Police and law enforcement agencies fully backed and supported by the government, political leadership and the people. The valiant officers of the country’s armed forces are laying down their lives for ensuring national security and solidarity.

It is also desirable that the people of Pakistan should forge complete unity in their ranks and file, be above petty selfish personal, political and regional interests, keep the national interests supreme in all their acts and activities and stay united, brushing aside all petty differences and remembering that they owe a lot to Pakistan for breathing and flourishing in a free and independent atmosphere. We should all discharge our duties and obligations sincerely, honestly and objectively, remembering obligations towards the Pakistan and its people while demanding more and still more from ourselves only. Besides remembering as what we owe to the Motherland, if only we can ensure being punctual, avoid wastage of time, misuse and abuse of the public money and try to do something good every day towards our community, society at large and the motherland on the whole, lot of our problems would be solved amicably.

Please keep trying utmost to always be a good, responsible and patriotic Pakistani and keep doing good work for the society and the Motherland on the whole keeping the national interests uppermost and supreme. This will surely and certainly go a long way in preserving, protecting and safeguarding hard earned independence and ensuring much desired and needed national security, unity and solidarity.

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) Radio Pakistan, Islamabad.

zahidriffat@gmail.com