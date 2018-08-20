Share:

JAKARTA:- Pakistan needs to ditch its traditional approach of training wrestlers on mud floors if it wants to excel at international level, national coach M Anwar told AFP on Sunday. Speaking at the Asian Games in Jakarta, where two of Pakistan's three wrestlers lost in the first round on the opening day of competition, Anwar said Pakistan has done ‘zero work’ to help its wrestlers, leaving it trailing its competitors -- notably arch-rival India, which switched to training on mats long ago. "India has done a lot of work on wrestling. It's a big country with lot of funds. While Pakistan has done zero work for sports and wrestling.