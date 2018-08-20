Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan held an important consultation session at Bani Gala here on Sunday to discuss party’s future line of action for implementing the 100-day plan. According to sources, Imran Khan presided over the session which was attended by nominated cabinet members and other party leaders. They said that the meeting discussed party’s strategy to implement the 100-day plan. The cabinet members gave their input and assured the party chief of their support in this regard. The members also asked the PM to implement party’s manifesto and agenda as the first priority.

The meeting also discussed strategy to tackle the opposition in the parliament. According to the sources, the meeting agreed to take along all the opposition parties so as to promote harmony and better working environment in the parliament. It also discussed how to tackle opposition in the upper house of the parliament where they altogether are in majority. The meeting was held hours before Imran Khan’s purported address to the nation.

The sources said that Imran consulted his team over his address to the nation. Main points of the speech were forwarded to the PM. Furthermore, the federal cabinet will take oath today. The cabinet will meet same day and, according to the sources, the meeting discussed main agenda points of the federal cabinet meeting.