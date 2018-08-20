Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominee for president slot Dr Arif Alvi said Sunday that the time for change had begun as Imran Khan was elected as the prime minister and the big change would be witnessed in coming days.

Talking to media upon his arrival at Karachi airport, Dr Alvi said that Imran would fulfill all promises he made with the people of Pakistan. The big change would be witnessed and the people would be given jobs and reforms will be introduced in education and health departments. “The change has begun in the captaincy of Imran. It doesn’t matter how good the bowler or batsman is, Imran would use them accordingly and get fruitful results, he said while comparing the government affairs with cricket.

Speaking on the problems faced by the people of Karachi, the PTI leader said that Imran would give a roadmap in his address to the nation to solve people’s issues. “Water shortage, garbage, unavailability of public transport are the major issues of the mega city,” Dr Alvi added while vowing to resolve these at the earliest.

Show gratitude to Karachiites, he said that Imran was elected as the PM owing to the votes of the people of Karachi. He also thanked the PTI coalition partners— Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance, Balochistan Awami Party, Balochistan National Party and other lawmakers— who had voted for the PTI chief for the PM vote count.

He said Balochitan’s sense of deprivation would be redressed and no province would be neglected. He also invited the Pakistan People’s Party to work for the betterment of Sindh province.

Dr Alvi also thanked his party leadership for nominating him for the president slot. When asked which type of president he would be, Dr Alvi replied, “My coordination and relations with the common man cannot be disconnected”.