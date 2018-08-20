Share:

Rawalpindi - Record increase in prices of sacrificial animals is being witnessed in the town and the trend of ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’ is also becoming popular in the city under which religious organizations and administration of ‘Madaris’ are arranging ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’. The sale of sacrificial animals has been banned in city and cantonment areas as per the directives issued by the quarters concerned while seven sale points are being set up in Potohar Town besides main Mandis in Islamabad near Sabzi Mandi and Rawat.

According to Municipal Office Rawal Town, no one is allowed to set up market of sacrificial animals within the Rawal Town limits. Special teams have been formed to take action against the violators, besides imposing fines and confiscating their animals. Meanwhile, the Potohar Town administration on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements to set up seven temporary markets for the sale of sacrificial animals. The markets are being set up at KRL Road, Chaklala Ground near main bazar, Morgah near Union Council Morgah Office, Chakri Road near Union Council Lakhan, New Gulzar-e-Quaid, Bostan Khan Road near Gulraiz Colony and Dhama Syedan near Jarhai Stop along Adiala road.

Like last year, the dealers of sacrificial animals are not being allowed to enter the city and temporary markets have been established at various points out of city area ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in a bid to keep the city clean. A special task force has been formed to take action against violators to impose fines and even confiscate their animals, said a Municipal Officer. He said the animal sellers coming from the adjoining areas are being directed to take animals out of city areas and the task force is not allowing them to stay near residential areas. Sale of sacrificial animals has been banned in cantt areas. Special teams have been formed to fine the violators and even confiscate their animals, they added.

The officials of Livestock and Health department talking to APP informed that they have established special camps at city’s entry points, all cattle markets and sale points of sacrificial animals for the prevention of Congo virus.

All possible precautionary measures in this regard are being taken. Solid steps for the treatment of animals suffering from any disease including Congo virus are also being taken so that the citizens could be protected from any threat. All the sale points and cattle markets are being sprayed, they added. The staff of the departments concerned has been deployed and the exercise will continue without any break till Eid-ul-Azha. The prices of the sacrificial animals have further increased this year as compared to the last year owing to increase in transportation charges and other associated expenses. According to a survey conducted by APP, the prices of bulls in the market have increased from 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per animal as compared to last year while the price of A category bull has increased from Rs 75,000 to Rs 100,000 and onwards and the price of B category bull has increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 and prices of C category has surged from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000.