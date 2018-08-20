Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Federal Minister for Railways and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique was Sunday fined by Motorway Police on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Ravi Toll plaza due to overspeeding.

He was travelling in his white Prado LED 3311 which was escorted by a black Vigo AHN 282.

Both the vehicles were speeding at 136 km per hour while the maximum speed limit was 120 km per hour.

Saad Rafique cooperated with the Motorway Police and asked them to speed up the process as he was in a hurry to reach Punjab Assembly session and witness election of new Chief Minister. The M2 motorway is 375 km long and connects Lahore to Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

It passes through Kala Shah Kaku, Sheikhupura, Khanqah Dogran, Kot Sarwar, Pindi Bhattian, Salem, Lilla, Kot Momin, Kallar Kahar, Balksar, Nila Dulha and Chakri.