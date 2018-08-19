Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-In Azad Jammu Kashmir has been provided with digital telecom facilities through the inter-linking of all its areas including those located in far flung and top mountainous belts by the Special Communications Organization, the state institution that runs the telecom system in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A grand dinner was hosted by the SCO to celebrate its 42nd Founding Anniversary at its Mess. The SCO is determined to deliver the quality telecom services in AJK and GB.

Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur Division Syed Ayad Hassan cut the 42nd anniversary cake of the SCO on the occasion.

Ayad reiterated his organisation’s resolve to furnish its valued subscribers with all possible latest telecom facilities harmonious to the need of the modern age to bring the country in the ranks of the developed nations.

He highlighted the salient features of the achievements of his organisation since its inception in 1976.

It is delivering quality telecom facilities to its subscribers in Azad Jammu & Kashmir including in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.

He gave away awards to the nominees representing various civil and military sections of the SCO in acknowledgement of their outstanding performance during their official duties through delivery the quality telecom services to the consumers for over last two years.

He said that almost all was set to connect Azad Jammu & Kashmir with rest of the world through latest telecom services including the internet services to facilitate the users of the telecom products including cell and landline phone and internet services.

He said that the SCO had completed the experiment of the execution and use of the fast-pace 3G and 4G internet service in AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur division.

He underlined that free experimental swift internet service at the 3G and 4G was provided for the subscribers in Mirpur and various other parts of AJK.

He also elaborated the speedy progress of SCO through the delivery of quality services.