SYDNEY:-A strong 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but it was too deep to generate a tsunami and there were no reports of damage. The tremor hit at 12:19 pm (0019 GMT) local time 361 kilometres (224 miles) east of the Pacific nation's capital Suva, at a depth of 559 kilometres, the US seismologists said. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was "no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the Earth". The quake, and several aftershocks ranging up to magnitude 6.2, were felt as a rippling effect in the outer Lau islands group but residents in Suva, on the main island of Viti Levu, said they did not feel a thing.