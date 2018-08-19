Share:

SADIQABAD-Speakers at a ceremony highlighted the importance of hard work for students, saying that the students shouldn’t forget their values and social moralities as they were also a key to success.

The ceremony titled ‘Orphan Care Program’ was organized under the auspices of Al-Khidmat Foundation [AKF]. It was held in connection with Independence Day celebrations here the other day.

Speakers said that the AKF was a well-disciplined Non-Governmental Organization [NGO] that was working tirelessly in catastrophic and peaceful conditions to serve the humanity.

They added that thousands of its employs were working in laboratories and hospitals for the treatment of orphans and widows.

They maintained that a number of deserving students were seeking help from the social organization, adding that the organization was providing financial assistance to as many as 105 families in Rahim Yar Khan district.

“This financial support to the poor families aims at helping them get out of the poverty,” they stated.

Similarly, a program was arranged under the supervision of AKF President Dr M Saleem Kamboh in which the orphans and their mothers participated.

A short quiz competition was held in which the children were asked questions about Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

The orphan children enthusiastically participated in the contest and were awarded gifts on right answers.

On the occasion, the children sang national songs.

Addressing the function, Umer Bajwa highlighted the importance of hard work and adherence to social moralities for success.

He also showered the administrators of the program with praise for organizing such a wonderful event for orphan kids.

Qari Saeed Ahmed concluded the event with prayer. Local notables including Haji Abdul Aziz, Ch Farooq Amin, and Ch Afaq Ahmed attended the event.