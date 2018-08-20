Share:

LAHORE (PR): TCL, one of the world's top three TV brands, has marked the launch of its new series in Pakistan with the introduction of the all new C6 UHD TV Series.

The C6 UHD TV features AI technology, 4K HDR Pro, WCG and a Harman Kardon sound bar, delivering a powerful in-home entertainment experience in a ultra slim, edgeless display.

The C6 comes equipped with the Google Assistant, which allows users to control the TV simply by talking to it and built-in Google Chromecast functions. These eliminate the need for complicated and time-consuming navigation and allowing users to stream content directly from their mobile devices.

Speaking about the C6, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan stated that, "I am extremely pleased to announce the launch of the C6 UHD Premium TV. With its innovative features and elegant design, it fully embodies our goal to share smart products that deliver a refined and immersive viewing experiences to the users."

The new TV uses both the HDR Pro system, WCG technology and Micro Dimming to enhance display quality, while the Wide Viewing Angle feature allows for easy viewing from anywhere in a room.

Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL added, "We are eager to continue raising the bar for premium, smart TVs in Pakistan and the launch of the C6 is a reflection on our desire to deliver the latest cutting edge design, picture, sound and smart features to our consumers. We look forward to continue delivering top quality products that enhance consumer experience to the Pakistani market."