LAHORE - The provincial counterterrorism department on Sunday claimed to have arrested a terror suspect and seized suicide jacket and two hand grenades from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, the arrest was made during an operation in Sargodha district. The suspect was identified as Muhammad Safdar, a member of the terror group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

Safdar was arrested from Chack No-104 located near Sargodha Bypass and a suicide jacket and two hand grenades were recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

During initial investigation, the terror suspect confessed to the CTD police that he was planning to target a senior officer of an intelligence agency. A case was later registered against the suspect under 7-ATA at the CTD police station.

IG orders three-layered security for Eid prayers

Punjab Police Inspector General Kaleem Imam on Sunday ordered his force to ensure three-layer security around important mosques, Imambargahs and other open places for Eid prayers.

He said that snipers would be deployed on the rooftops of mosques and Imambargahs that fall under A-category while commandos in plainclothes would be deployed among the gatherings.

The IGP directed the Lahore CCPO and all the RPOs, DPOs, and CPOs to ensure best security arrangements under their supervision in their respective regions and districts. The police were also directed to ensure checking and clearance of all the mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs prior to Eid prayers.

Special police will be deployed for the safety and security of public places including Zoo, parks and other recreational points. Patrolling hours of QRF, Dolphins and other patrolling units should be increased on all the important roads and highways.

A police spokesman said that at least 48,605 officers and officials would perform security duties around 23,503 mosques, Imambargahs and other open places.

Also, at least 245 teams of Quick Response Force will remain on patrol to quickly respond to any untoward incident. Similarly, 1575 CCTV cameras, 11007 metal detectors and 162 walk-through gates would be used for security purpose.