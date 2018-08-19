Share:

KAMALIA-The police continued operation against drug-dealers and arrested three peddlers here the other day.

During the campaign, the Kamalia City Police arrested one Arsalan near Delhi Chowk and recovered two litres of liquor from his possession. The police arrested another suspect identified as Awais near Madina Abad following a tip-off. Upon search, the police recovered 140 grams of hashish and cash of drug sale from his possession. Another Aqib was found in possession of 135 grams of hashish and drug sale money near telephone exchange building. The police registered separate cases against the three suspects and started the further investigation.

EPD plants 1,000 saplings

The Environmental Protection Department, assisted by a local sugar mills, planted 1,000 saplings as part of the monsoon plantation campaign. The plantation campaign was kicked off by Assistant Director Environmental Protection Department Shamim Ahmad Khan, Inspector Mohammad Irfan Khan and General Manager Two Star Sugar Mills Kamalia Col (r) Aslam Wahla.

On the first day of the campaign, administration of the Two Star Sugar Mills planted 1,000 saplings in the area.