LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said it is time for the PTI and PML to serve people together.

He says there are no doubts between Pakistan Muslim League and PTI; they have been working together for the last six years. He said that both parties staged sit-ins together and contested elections together.

Elahi said the chief minister and the deputy speaker in Punjab Assembly hail from PTI and there is no unrest anywhere. Talking to media persons, he said that he had declared the papers of Usman Ahmad Buzdar for the chief minister as correct and there was no case on him. “The Punjab CM hails from a backward area. Hopefully he will work for progress and prosperity of south Punjab and pay special attention to remove sense of deprivation, which has been increasing for the last 10 years,” Elahi said. He said that ruckus in Punjab Assembly will not do any good. On the one hand the opposition talks about democracy and on the other about blocking the democratic process. He said that blocking the democratic is not a service to democracy and those indulging in ruckus are rendering no service to democracy. He said this only shows their real character that they say something and do something else. They caused massive devastation during the last 20 years. To a question about 100 days performance of Imran Khan, he said that only one day has passed and by the will of Allah, Imran Khan will effectively implement his plan.

About Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he said that he is not a controversial figure and he is chief of his own tribe. There is a tradition that chiefs negotiate between two parties in murder and other cases, he said. To another question, he said that he is against forming any forward bloc.

Earlier prior to the PA session for election of the Chief Minister, Speaker Parvez Elahi hosted a breakfast in honour of all members of the assembly.

About a lack of seating capacity for assembly members in the house, he said that new building was not completed in 10 years. “For the time being, we have to be content with the available accommodation,” he said.