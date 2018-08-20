Share:

KARACHI (PR): Torque Corp, an innovative learning and consulting organization, celebrated its 10th anniversary with its team and key clients at Movenpick Hotel, Karachi.

The event was hosted by lead trainers and consultants of Torque Corp including Umair Jaliawala and Asma Mustafa Khan, and Burhan Shah amongst others.

To this date, Torque Corp has worked with over 400 organizations and over 50,000 professionals across hundreds of global multinationals, local business conglomerates and small businesses. With forte in learning design and delivery, Torque is known for inspirational keynotes, soft-skills capacity building, learning events and media production.

Umair Jaliawala, Founder & Chief Turning Officer, Torque stated at the ceremony "Torque is working hard at staying relevant and effective, to continue its mission of enabling professionals with contemporary knowledge, useful skills and winning attitude. It has been a great journey of twists and turns. We've now entered our 10th year and we celebrate the same in an Expotential manner because so is how we have lived,"

A client from a leading bank of Pakistan added "Torque's turners have effectively conducted various training sessions on Team work being held under collaborative arrangement with Torque-Karachi. These programs were well received for being highly interactive & participative while inculcating the spirit of teamwork and improving personal effectiveness of the participants, being the learning objective. Both of the trainers seamlessly connect with the participants on a personal level and then glide to the organizational context, thereby adding value to the capacity building endeavors."