Electricity which is an inevitable gift from intelligent scientists but due to not being electricity our education is being demolished. According to the public, there is no electricity for 13 hours. So, we want the electricity for complete hours. Besides, electricity is gone till 30 June Until there is no electricity. Likewise, they give electricity for 2 or 3 horses. Exhaustively, I want to request the new PM of Pakistan Imran Khan to give electricity because he hales for electricity. That he will give electricity and I hope he will be satisfied with his hales.

DURDANAG PEER BAKHSH,

Kech, August 1.