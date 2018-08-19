Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Short supply of water in both Jhang and Gogera branches of canals in Toba district will decline per acre yield of the crops.

This was stated by District Water Forum coordinator Qazi Arif Janbaz in a meeting of the forum here on Saturday.

He stated that irrigation water hardly reached tail-end villages which had caused the orchards and crops of cotton and sugarcane to destroy. He stressed a need for collective efforts to review the water policy for the district to ensure required supply of water. He maintained that feudal lords were getting sufficient irrigation water for their corps as compare to the farmers of tail areas in Toba district. He demanded that canal water share of brackish zone should be increased with an immediate effect. He claimed that growers were turning towards criminal activities as they were not getting appropriate share of irrigation water in the district.

Lok Sanjh Foundation divisional coordinator Amir Rasheed, Ch Jamaat Ali, Habib Ahmed, Sheikh Amjad, Ms Sarish Riaz, Ms Safia Haq and Ms Waqarun Nisa also spoke on the occasion.