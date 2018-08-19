Share:

SADIQABAD-A woman sought justice against police whom she accused of locking up her two sons in a cell at Kot Sabzal police station without any solid reason here the other day. Talking to the media at Sadiqabad Press Club, Mubarkan Bibi, resident of Mauza Meere Shah, said that her son Shahid, 16, was a driver by profession, adding that he was arrested and put in a police lock-up on false charges of stealing an animal about 15 days ago.

She alleged that her another son namely Zahid was also arrested and subjected to severe physical torture for many hours by Head Constable Mumtaz when he reached Kot Sabzal police station to meet his brother. She lamented that other police officers at the station had not responded to the screams of her son. She said that the head constable agreed to release her son on intervention of local notables.

She blamed the police for putting her son in prison without filing a case against him. She demanded justice for her sons from the police high-ups. She also demanded stern action against the suspected head constable.

Missing minor found dead





SHEIKHUPURA-A seven-year-old class-III student was found dead at a heap of garbage in Mauza Bhiki on Saturday. The deceased identified as Ahsan Raza, son of a labourer namely Yousuf, had been missing for two days. According to Bhiki police, he had gone to his tuition centre, but did not return. His body was spotted by the some passersby. They informed the police and the police shifted his body for autopsy. The police registered a case against unidentified killers and started investigation. The police suspected that the boy was assaulted before being strangled. “Autopsy report will ascertain the facts,” they stated.