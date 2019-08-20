Share:

KARACHI - Condemning recent Indian atrocities in Kashmir, speakers at a meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter are of the view that Pakistan is safe and secure because of its atomic power, war machine and fighting skills and that must be kept steady to thwart any aggression by India in the wake of recent Indian move in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was held yesterday on the theme: “72 years of Pakistan – what achieved and lost”, chaired by Justice (Rtd) Haziqul Khairi at Hamdard Corporate Office, Karachi. Sadia Rashid, President, Shura Hamdard Pakistan was also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore (r) Sadeed Anwar Malik said that great achievement of Pakistan was to become an atomic power; he termed it as the greatest success in 72 years of Pakistan as it was the lone Islamic country with nuclear power in the world.

“Pakistanis over the years have proved themselves as resilient and capable people; they have enough potential all they need now is guidance and will,” he added.

He said, we lost half of the country; however, nations learned from their bitter experience, so we did. The act of nationalisation of industries and educational institutions was totally wrong as it stopped country’s educational and industrial development; General Ayub’s government got ten years to continue, had such ten years given to Benazir government Pakistan would have made more progress than Ayub era and the problem of Karachi’s mass transit system would also have been solved, he maintained.

Shura Hamdard in a unanimous resolution strongly condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian army and despicable step, taken by the Indian government in India - held Kashmir. In another resolution, Shura condoled the deaths of its member, Haq Nawaz Akhtar and famous poet Himayat Ali Shair.