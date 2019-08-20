Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan is committed for moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with their aspiration and UN Resolution.

He stated this while talking to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Shah Farman who called on him in Parliament House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters relating to political and economic situation in the country in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, in particular was discussed. The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir arising due to the unconstitutional steps of Indian government also came under discussion.

Asad Qaiser said that Joint Session of the Parliament was held to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and all the political parties in the Parliament had similarity of views on Kashmir. He condemned Indian aggression and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

The Speaker NA said that pursing parliamentary diplomacy, he established telephonic contacts with his foreign counterparts for gathering support specially the Speakers of the Russian, Iranian, Chinese and Turkish Parliaments. He said that they would strongly support stance of Pakistan on Kashmir on all international parliamentary forums.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor KP Shah Farman said that Indian government’s unconstitutional steps and militarization of the valley had created unrest in the region. He said that timely diplomatic initiative of the Pakistan Government had further brought the Kashmir issue into limelight and gathered international support in that regard.

The Governor KP further stated that the International Community should take notice of the worst human rights abuses against Kashmiri people and pursue resolution of the issue in accordance with the UN Resolutions. He said that people in KPK would stand by their Kashmiri brethren whenever needed.

Shah Farman later apprised the Speaker NA about the development work being carried out in the Province especially the Tribal Districts. He said that provincial assembly election in those districts was a step forward in mainstreaming and development of those areas.