Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that India cannot prolong its undue occupation on Held Kashmir as unarmed Kashmiris by virtue of their valour, bravery and shedding their blood are framing a new history. He said that by grace of Allah Almighty the sun of freedom of Occupied Kashmir will soon rise and the blood of oppressed and innocent Kashmiris will achieve its desired objective of gaining freedom.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mian Aslam said that Indian atrocities and oppression will not bow down the spirit and enthusiasm of Kashmiri people for independence and will never be able to do so for all times to come. Oppressed Kashmiris were fighting to achieve their right to self-determination and they will definitely attain success in their struggle, he added.

He said that Pakistani nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the tyranny-stricken and unarmed Kashmiris in their present time of trial and Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the just cause of achieving liberation for Kashmiri people.

The Provincial Minister said that the government of Pakistan has fully portrayed the Kashmir issue and Prime Minister Imran Khan has befittingly advocated the Kashmir issue and has also become predominant voice of innocent people of Occupied Kashmir at international forum.

Minister Aslam further stated that Indian occupied army should stop inflicting atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris and should refrain from shedding blood of innocent Kashmiris. International community should also play their proactive role in order to resolve the age-old Kashmir issue at the earliest, he added.