Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd Jinnah Golf Development Tour 2019 got underway at the Airmen Golf Club Golf Course on Monday and for three days, 75 second tier golf professionals will engage in a battle for honors and prize money of Rs one million sponsored by Sind Golf Association (SGA).

This Jinnah Golf Development Tour desires and intends to promote the second tier golf professionals who seek to promote their professional golf career through performances that can be categorized as powerful and forceful enough to ultimately earn them a place in the national open golf championships.

At the end of the first round, the most accomplished one turned out to be Ali Sher of Karachi Golf Club. During this round, he reflected good planning and strategy and played his shots in accordance with the contours of the Airmen Golf Course. Through immaculate shot making, Ali Sher compiled regulation pars that fetched him a splendid score of gross 70, two under par.

Another one, who came up with an under par round, was M Rizwan of Lahore Gymkhana. Relatively new to the competitive golf scene, although otherwise associated with rendering services at the Gymkhana Golf Course, this young one proved that he has an appetite and craving for the game and with encouragement and support, he can earn a position of respect as a professional golfer. The score of gross 71, one under par achieved by him will serve as a motivational force. Three competing second tier professionals ended up with par rounds of gross 72, Atiq ur Rehman of Karachi Golf Club was one and two others are Sunny Masih (Lahore Gymkhana) and Asif Shafiq (Lahore Garrison). A few more notable performances came from Shawn Pervez (Lahore Garrison) and Zahir Shah (KP). Their rounds of 73 were the result of steady play and commendable putting on the greens.

The cut will be placed at the end of the second round and only the top 30 position holders will play the final round on Sunday. Top four golfers on the basis of prize money earned through the Jinnah Development Tour will earn exemption from next year’s qualifying school.