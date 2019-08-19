Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Monday declared Higher Secondary School Certificate part-II examination results with overall passing percentage of 78.96 per cent.

Girl students secured maximum positions in all groups including pre-medical, pre engineering, science general, humanities and commerce groups. Boys secured two positions only in pre-engineering group.

The FBISE announced the results here at its headquarters where federal minister for education Shafqat Mehmood was chief guest while position holder students and their parents also attended the event.

Details released by the FBISE said that total number of candidates appeared in HSSC-II exam were 64223 while the overall passing number including regular, private and ex-students was 50712.

It also said that number of regular candidates appeared in exam was 52,874 of which 43,854 (82.94%) passed the exam.

Meanwhile, 11,349 students appeared as ex-/private candidates out of which 6,858 (60.43%) students passed the exam.

As per results announced, girls outshined boys in the exams and dominated all groups with maximum marks. Students of educational institutions of twin cities secured 11 positions in the exam.

Ayesha Maqbool of Army Public School and College (Girls), Rawalpindi and Mariam Javed of Punjab College of Information Technology for Women, Sargodha were top scorers in the exam and pre-medical group with 1,056 marks.

Second position also went to the PCIT, Sargodha as Aqsa Imtiaz secured 1,053 marks while Hamna Farooq of Punjab College, F-8/4, Islamabad secured third position with 1,052 marks.

In pre-engineering group, Hamza Muddasir of Bahria College, Islamabad and Zainab Ghuri of Punjab College, F-8/4 stood first with 1,046 marks.

Second position was secured by Hamdah Munir of Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-10/2, with 1,045 marks while Hamza of Fazaia Degree College, Shorkot Cantt stood third with 1.039 marks.

In Science General Group, Huma Ahmed of Base College, Wah Cantt stood first with 1,018 marks; Fatiam Sehar of Punjab College, F-8/4 stood second with 1,008 marks and Anoosha Fatima of APSC, Jehlum Cantt stood third with 994 marks.

In humanities group, Zainb Nadeem Malik of W.S.S.O Mashal Degree College for Women, Wah Cantt secured first position with 973 marks; Safa of the PCIT, Aabpara, Islamabad was second with 948 marks and Mehreen Khalid of F.G. College Women, Rawalpindi third with 941 marks.

All positions of Commerce Group were also taken by girls where Moqaddas Meherban of Punjab College of Commerce Peshawar road, Rawalpindi took first position with 938 marks, Tasmia Imtiaz of PCIT G-6/1 Aabpara, Islamabad was second with 933 marks and Bushra Mehboob of Punjab College of Commerce Peshawar road, Rawalpindi third with 931 marks. FBISE also said that this year, 31 unfair means cases were reported. A judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all concerned and all cases have been decided except one.

Federal minister for education Shafqat Mehmmod while addressing the ceremony congratulated the position holder students, their parents and teachers.

He said that it was success of FBISE that it announced the result a week before it was scheduled. He said that government was making efforts to ensure announcement of results of all boards on the same date to bring uniformity.

He said that announcement of result on same date helped students in appearing in entry tests for higher studies.