In a recent tweet of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with regards to Imran Khan’s meeting with US President Donald Trump, he expressed unconditional support to the endeavors of the government to engage the global community. It is an appreciable and commendable gesture from such a young and visionary leader.

A couple of weeks ago, Bilawal also took a principled stand in the All parties conference against a number of suggestions made by APC chairman and convener Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). During the APC, Fazlur Rehman suggested mobilizing the masses against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent televised address to the nation in which he had allegedly made blasphemous remarks against ‘Sahaba’ (Fellows) of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

When almost all the participating high-profile leaders of the Opposition parties were about to approve this suggestion, Bilawal put his foot down firmly saying he and his party would never support any political gain based on exploiting people’s religious sentiments.

Unfortunately, it is a common phenomenon. Most of the times, we see our seasonal and veteran opposition leaders vehemently criticizing and castigating the policies and steps of incumbent government without having thoughtful consideration and deliberation. It is a positive sign that at least there are a few in opposition benches who strongly believe in the healthy and constructive criticism as there is no second thought that healthy criticism and difference of opinion are the essences of democracy.

But simultaneously if the government is trying to do something good then they shouldn’t hesitate to support or at least appreciate the positive approach and strategies of governments in the greater national interest.

IMRAN ALI PHULL,

Karachi.