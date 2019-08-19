Share:

ISLAMABAD-At a time when the city managers are finalising minor inquiries of individual nature, scores of high-profile inquiries involving ‘big faces’ are still pending with the authority.

Over a hundred inquiries regarding corruption, contravention and malpractices are pending in the civic body, but the accused officers are still working on important posts and they can easily influence the said probes.

As per rules and regulations of the Authority, around 2 weeks are required to complete a departmental inquiry, but contrary to the rules, a large number of inquiries have been pending in the CDA for the last many years.

Though, the city managers have accelerated the process on the directions of incumbent Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed and finalised dozens of inquiries in last few months however according to well-placed sources there was not a single high profile inquiry concluded during this time period. The pending inquiries include illegal appointments, theft of official files, illegal grant of house building finance, negligence in duty, financial embezzlements, favouring illegal housing societies, theft of official vehicles, issuance of fake licences for temporary cabins and many more.

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued on Monday, CDA imposed major penalties on two officials on account of misconduct and un-authorised absence from duty. The penalties have been imposed in the light of recommendations of inquiry committees. Human Resource Directorate has issued orders in accordance with relevant clauses of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992 and after the approval of respective competent authorities. In this connection, Usman Rafeeq, sub-inspector at DMA, has been removed from service on account of unauthorised absence from duty since 2012. The official was served upon duty resumption notice with directions to attend duties and mend attitude but the official neither complied the directions nor bothered to submit reply.

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the official and a show cause notice was served upon him, wherein, he was directed to submit his written reply within fourteen days. The accused officer did not submit his reply to show cause within stipulated time. After having examined relevant record, as well as all aspects of case, authorized officer decided to impose major penalty of Removal from Service upon the official.

Similarly, inquiry against Amjad Mehmood, security guard of Enforcement Directorate on account of misconduct has also been finalised. Inquiry committee has recommended imposing major penalty of reduction to a lower stage in time scale upon the accused official.