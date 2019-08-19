Share:

HAFIZABAD - On repeated protests by teachers, the Secretary School Education Punjab has transferred CEO Education of Hafizabad district to Rawalpindi with immediate effect.

The CEO had allegedly assaulted a lady teacher of Sukheke, and a case had been registered against him after medico-legal report of the victim. But despite repeated protests by the teachers of the district, neither was he suspended, nor did he face any inquiry against him which was widely condemned by the teachers including all the teachers associations. They also protested against the indifferent attitude of the administration.

Muttahida Mahaaz Asataza (MMA) President Riaz Ahmed Tarar and Chairman Ihsanullah Bawra and office-bearers of other teachers associations have regretted mere transfer of the officer, saying that he should have been suspended and arrested for his immoral activities that have tarnished the image of not only Education Department but also the teaching community. They demanded his immediate suspension and arrest. They further said that the teachers’ organisations of the district extended their full sympathies to the female teacher, adding that they would pursue the case against the accused.