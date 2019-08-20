Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has expressed his displeasure over performance of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and directed MD SSWMB to cancel the contract of Chinese company working in District East due to poor performance. The chief secretary also assigned deputy commissioner to monitor the performance of Chinese companies and states that these companies will be provided funds after certification of concerned deputy commissioners.

The chief secretary also directed the SSWMB to increase the number of Dustbins in Karachi and 4000 thousand Dustbins may also be placed in various locations of the city within three days. He further stated that the provincial government had started Blue Jacket campaign in the city and all members of civil society, school children, scouts should join the campaign to make city clean. Commissioner Iftikhar Shelwani stated that rain, Eidul Azha and 14th August came together and cleanliness in the city was challenge for the government but government mobilised all machinery available. The meeting was attended by the commissioner Karachi, Secretary local government, MD Sindh Solid waste management board and all deputy commissioners of Karachi have attended the meeting.

Flood meeting

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has presided another important meeting on Monday regarding flood-like situation emerged after India released water in Sutlaj and Indus rivers without any alert.

The meeting discussed in detail including focus on steps being taken for relief work and precautionary measures.

Irrigation Secretary Saeed Ahmed Manghrejo informed the meeting that 4 to 5 lakh cusecs water is expected in Sindh and it will be a medium flood in Indus River.

The chief secretary directed all commissioners to monitor all weak points of bunds in different areas of Indus River. He also directed the PDMA and district authorities to make sure safe shifting of people from Kacha area if needed and all available resources be utilised to facilitate the people. He also stated that the matter pertaining to OGDCL bund of Ghotki will be taken up with the federal government.

The meeting was attended by the senior member board of revenue, secretary irrigation, secretary rehabilitation, commissioner Karachi while all other Commissioners of the province have participated in meeting via video link.