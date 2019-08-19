Share:

OKARA - The facility of free blood tests, CT Scan, and X-ray of the patients has been withdrawn at all public hospitals across Punjab which has concerned locals greatly.

Earlier, like other public hospitals of Punjab, public hospitals in Okara provided the facility of free CT Scan, X-ray, and blood tests. Locals were greatly benefited from it.

Now under the notification issued by Punjab government, patients will have to pay Rs2,500 for CT Scan, Rs75 for screening of Hepatitis B & C, Rs200 for CBC, Rs60 for ESR, Rs300 for liver test, Rs43 for Pathology test. Only patients in the emergency wards would be allowed to utilise free test. The citizens have demanded that the CM Punjab withdraw test fees at public hospitals.